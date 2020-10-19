UrduPoint.com
Connected Expressway With Motorway From Lower Side Of City Also: FCCI

Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has said that one expressway linking motorways passing from eastern and western side of Faisalabad is quite insufficient and another expressway must be planned connecting these motorways from the lower side of the city

Addressing an FCCI meeting here on Monday, he said that Faisalabad is strategically located in the heart of Pakistan from where road communication is available through two motorways of international standards in addition to rail and air links. He said that realising the importance of link road, the government has allowed construction of an expressway, linking M4 (Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad) with Lahore-Karachi Motorway via industrial belt of Jaranwala-Khurrianwala section.

He hoped that work on this project will be started very soon providing an efficient changeover route for vehicular traffic from the upper side of the city.

He said that yet another expressway linking two motorways from the lower side of the city is also imperative to avoid traffic jams in city areas.

Engineer Ihtasham also pointed out drain-related problems and said that the government should plan right now to construct two major drains to flush out the domestic as well as industrial effluent from the city areas. He hoped that the government would direct the departments concerned and master planners to accommodate these projects in their future planning to avoid problems relating to drainage and road connectivity.

