UrduPoint.com

Connecting To Global Supply Chain, Major Challenge For Pakistan: Commerce Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Connecting to global supply chain, major challenge for Pakistan: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday said that connecting Pakistan to the global supply value chain was a major challenge that the government was constantly working on. Pakistan's trade can be enhanced by connecting the our trade system to the global supply chain, he said.

The Minister led the delegation from Pakistan comprising officials from the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad, said a press release received here.

The 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was held in Geneva from June 12-16 June 2022.

Addressing the conference, Naveed Qamar highlighted some of the challenges being faced by Pakistan in the wake of the balance of Payments crisis, and looming Food Security threats.

The Minister underscored Pakistan's commitment to the system and called for a focus on issues that would help us come out from the pandemic and prepare for the future, such as finding solutions to challenges posed by the intellectual property system, lack of technology transfer to developing countries and the access to policy tools to augment production.

On the opening ceremony of the Conference, the Minister addressed the the challenges confronting the Multilateral Trading System and emphasized the need for upholding the fundamental principles enshrined in the Marrakesh Agreement such as consensus-based decision making and special and differential treatment to achieve the objectives of economic growth and sustainable development, raising standards of living and generating employment.

The lacking implementation of mandates from Ministerial Conferences, a dysfunctional dispute settlement body, a tendency to ignore the rules-based system and unilateral actions of members were highlighted as some of the major challenges confronting the system.

In a session on the proposed reform of the WTO, the Commerce Minister highlighted the existing imbalances in trade agreements that favored developed countries and called for restoring confidence in the organization by restoring a developmental agenda and safeguarding the foundational principles of the organization.

He further reminded the members of Pakistan's commitment to active participation particularly in developmental work that could contribute to the attainment of long-term objectives of developing countries.

The outcomes of the conference also include Ministerial declarations on food security, collaboration with the World Food Programme and a specific time-bound extension of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, recognition of the global environmental challenges, commitment to work in the area of services trade, and the importance of strengthened collaboration and cooperation among international organisation.

On the issue of WTO response to pandemic, Pakistan played a central role in leading a coalition of several members and successfully negotiated Ministerial Declaration in response to Covid-19 and preparedness for future pandemics.

This document clearly recalls members' commitments under the WTO, the challenges faced during the pandemic, lessons learnt, and a commitment to prepare for future emergencies by focusing on issues of food security, technology transfer, intellectual property, trade in services, and regulatory and international cooperation.

 As a cosponsor of the demand for a waiver on intellectual property rights to secure safe, equitable, and affordable vaccines, Pakistan successful negotiated an outcome under the Covid-19 TRIPS decision that would help local manufacturers develop vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

The agreement calls for the implementation of the UN SDG 14.6 to secure sustainable development by prohibiting harmful subsidies for fishing.

At the same time, it allows developing countries the essential special and differential treatment to assist fishing activities in particular for resource poor, artisanal and coastal fisheries.

The Minister for Commerce effectively led the delegation in the negotiations on an Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

Apart from the engagements at the Conference, the Minister also engaged in bilateral meetings with various other developing countries and stressed the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in all areas, and collective participation in multilateral negotiations through effective coalition building.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology United Nations Poor Marrakesh Geneva Same Sudanese Pound June Commerce All From Government Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.