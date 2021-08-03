ConocoPhillips H1 2021 Earnings Tip $3Bln Compared to $1.5Bln Loss in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The world's largest crude oil producer ConocoPhillips reported on Tuesday a net profit of $3.1 billion in the first six months of 2021, compared to its 2020 loss of $1.5 billion over the same period.

"ConocoPhillips' six-month 2021 earnings were $3.1 billion, or $2.31 per share, compared with a six-month 2020 loss of $1.5 billion, or ($1.37) per share. Six-month 2021 adjusted earnings were $2.6 billion, or $1.97 per share, compared with a six-month 2020 adjusted earnings loss of $0.5 billion, or ($0.47) per share," the company said in a second-quarter profits report.

The company's Q2 2021 earnings totaled $2.1 billion, or $1.55 per share, compared with Q2 2020 earnings of $0.3 billion, or $0.24 per share. Adjusted earnings for the same period totaled $1.7 billion, or $1.27 per share, compared with a Q2 2020 adjusted loss of $1.0 billion, or ($0.92) per share.

ConocoPhillips is the world's largest independent exploration and production company, headquartered in Texas, and operating in fifteen countries, with over 10,000 people employed. The company is engaged in oil and natural gas production, transportation and marketing.