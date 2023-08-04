ConocoPhillips Says Planning to Buy 2.2Mln Tonnes of LNG Annually From Mexico Pacific

American oil company ConocoPhillips announced Thursday it was planning to procure about 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually next 20 years from the Mexico Pacific energy company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) American oil company ConocoPhillips announced Thursday it was planning to procure about 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually next 20 years from the Mexico Pacific energy company.

"Second-Quarter Highlights and Recent Announcements ... Signed 20-year offtake agreements at the Saguaro LNG export facility on the west coast of Mexico for approximately 2.2 million tonnes per annum, subject to Mexico Pacific reaching final investment decision," ConocoPhillips said in a news release in the website.

Last Month, Mexico Pacific struck a similar agreement with China's Zhejiang Energy on the delivery of 1 million tonnes of LNG for the next 20 years from the Saguaro plant to China.

In May, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Texas-based Mexico Pacific will invest $14 billion in the Saguaro plant. At the same time, more than half of the LNG produced at the plant will be supplied to American company Shell under 20-year contracts signed in the spring.