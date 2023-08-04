Open Menu

ConocoPhillips Says Planning To Buy 2.2Mln Tonnes Of LNG Annually From Mexico Pacific

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 08:16 PM

ConocoPhillips Says Planning to Buy 2.2Mln Tonnes of LNG Annually From Mexico Pacific

American oil company ConocoPhillips announced Thursday it was planning to procure about 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually next 20 years from the Mexico Pacific energy company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) American oil company ConocoPhillips announced Thursday it was planning to procure about 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually next 20 years from the Mexico Pacific energy company.

"Second-Quarter Highlights and Recent Announcements ... Signed 20-year offtake agreements at the Saguaro LNG export facility on the west coast of Mexico for approximately 2.2 million tonnes per annum, subject to Mexico Pacific reaching final investment decision," ConocoPhillips said in a news release in the website.

Last Month, Mexico Pacific struck a similar agreement with China's Zhejiang Energy on the delivery of 1 million tonnes of LNG for the next 20 years from the Saguaro plant to China.

In May, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that Texas-based Mexico Pacific will invest $14 billion in the Saguaro plant. At the same time, more than half of the LNG produced at the plant will be supplied to American company Shell under 20-year contracts signed in the spring.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Oil Same Mexico May Gas From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chairs LDA's governing body meeting ..

29 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembere ..

Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembered: CCPO

29 minutes ago
 PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEH ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEHSAAL AT PAKISTAN CONSULATE DUB ..

52 minutes ago
 RPO, CPO pay surprise visit to Civil Lines, Saddar ..

RPO, CPO pay surprise visit to Civil Lines, Saddar Baroni police stations

29 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly completes term successfully, Sharje ..

Sindh Assembly completes term successfully, Sharjeel Inam Memon

29 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Ankara

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Ankara

29 minutes ago
Moscow City Court Sentences Navalny to 19 Years in ..

Moscow City Court Sentences Navalny to 19 Years in Maximum Security Prison for E ..

26 minutes ago
 AJK President and Saudi official inaugurate SFD fu ..

AJK President and Saudi official inaugurate SFD funded UAJK campus

26 minutes ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid

ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid

26 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to police martyrs on "Youm e Shuhada ..

Tributes paid to police martyrs on "Youm e Shuhada"

26 minutes ago
 Tate Brothers Released From House Arrest, Placed U ..

Tate Brothers Released From House Arrest, Placed Under Judicial Control - Court

26 minutes ago
 BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowerin ..

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowering underprivileged sections :Sh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business