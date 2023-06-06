WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party would block the 2023 Federal budget unless Prime Minister Justin Trudeau present a plan for its balance and commits to not increasing the carbon tax.

"Today we're here to talk about our two demands to reverse the inflationary crisis Justin Trudeau has caused, two demands that we will fight for including by putting forward 900 amendments to the forthcoming liberal budget debate. We are going to stop the budget unless they meet two conditions," Poilievre said in a press conference on Monday

The first condition set forth by the conservative party, is to demand that Trudeau's Liberal government tables a plan to balance the budget and bring down inflation and interests' rates.

Secondly, as the government reportedly plans on increasing the carbon tax on fossil fuels to C$0.61 ($0.45), Poilievre is requesting from Trudeau that he holds upon a promise he had previously made, about not increasing the tax above C$0.14.

Poilievre said that Canadians cannot allow themselves to pay an additional 47% in carbon taxes who in turn will increase the prices of groceries and heating.

The official leader of the opposition added that his party would fight until those two demands are met by Trudeau, further pledging to use all available procedural tools, including 900 amendments and long speeches, to block the budget from passing.