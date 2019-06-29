The consortium of Japan's JOGMEC and Mitsui companies signed the deal to acquire a 10 percent stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia's Novatek gas giant, Novatek said Saturday in a statement.

"Today, in the presence of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') and the consortium of Mitsui & Co ('Mitsui') and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ('JOGMEC') signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement ('Agreement') to purchase a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project," the statement reads.

The deal is set to be closed soon after regulatory approvals.

"The participation in the Project also provides for the long-term LNG offtake of approximately two million tons per annum by the Japanese partners," Novatek added.