UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consortium Of Japan's Mitsui, JOGMEC Buys 10% In Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project - Novatek

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:18 PM

Consortium of Japan's Mitsui, JOGMEC Buys 10% in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project - Novatek

The consortium of Japan's JOGMEC and Mitsui companies signed the deal to acquire a 10 percent stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia's Novatek gas giant, Novatek said Saturday in a statement.

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The consortium of Japan's JOGMEC and Mitsui companies signed the deal to acquire a 10 percent stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia's Novatek gas giant, Novatek said Saturday in a statement.

"Today, in the presence of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') and the consortium of Mitsui & Co ('Mitsui') and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ('JOGMEC') signed the Sales and Purchase Agreement ('Agreement') to purchase a 10% participation interest in the Arctic LNG 2 project," the statement reads.

The deal is set to be closed soon after regulatory approvals.

"The participation in the Project also provides for the long-term LNG offtake of approximately two million tons per annum by the Japanese partners," Novatek added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Oil Vladimir Putin Japan Gas Agreement Million

Recent Stories

DC orders for providing facilities in Khanewal dis ..

7 minutes ago

Two criminals' gangs busted; snatched vehicles rec ..

7 minutes ago

28,778 complaints addressed this year so far: Ombu ..

7 minutes ago

Rohr keeps Nigeria players on toes as top spot at ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe After Talks Wit ..

13 minutes ago

London race plans put British Grand Prix in doubt

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.