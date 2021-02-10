UrduPoint.com
Construction, Mining Machinery Imports Reduced By 32.86%

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:51 PM

Construction, mining machinery imports reduced by 32.86%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Construction and Mining machinery imports, during first six months of current fiscal year, have reduced by 32.86 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Construction and Mining machinery imports came down from $ 80,871 thousand in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to US $ 54,294 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of July-Dec 20 this year, imports of Textile Machinery reduced by 0.

52 per cent, worth $230,911 thousand as compared the imports valuing $ 232,129 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Electric Machinery and Appartus imports decreased by 46.26%, worth $640,704 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $1,192,274 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Appartus imports also came down by 5.20%, valuing $216,637 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $228,509 thousand of same period of last year.

