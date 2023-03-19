UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Egypt's El Dabaa NPP Goes Ahead Of Schedule - Russian Industry Minister

Published March 19, 2023

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant (NPP) in the town of El Dabaa, a project of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, is being carried out ahead of schedule despite a difficult political situation in the world, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Sunday.

"We are going ahead of schedule so far," Manturov told reporters, answering the question on the construction period of the NPP amid the current geopolitical situation.

In 2015, Cairo signed an agreement with Moscow on cooperation in building Egypt's first NPP in El Dabaa, with the provision that Russia will advance a $25 billion loan for this purpose.

In December 2017, the two countries also signed appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the NPP construction.

In July 2022, Rosatom started building the El Dabaa NPP, with the construction of the plant's second power unit beginning in November 2022. The plant will consist of four power units of 1,200 MW each. They will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200 belonging to the 3+ generation, which meet the highest post-Fukushima safety standards.

