Construction Of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Resume At End Of May - German Regulator

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:03 PM

Construction of Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline May Resume at End of May - German Regulator

The lawsuit filed by the German environmental charity Nabu against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline halted the issuance of the work permit by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), the press service of the German regulator told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that construction could be resumed in the end of May

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The lawsuit filed by the German environmental charity Nabu against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline halted the issuance of the work permit by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), the press service of the German regulator told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that construction could be resumed in the end of May.

On Monday, Nabu took a legal action against the Nord Stream 2 project, arguing that the gas link could damage the Baltic Sea's sensitive marine ecosystem.

"The lawsuit has a suspensive effect on the permit.

The claim is directed against the second amended BSH permit of January 14, 2021. With this permit, BSH approved the laying of the pipeline by an anchored vessel between late September and late May on a 16.5 km [10 miles] section in Germany's exclusive economic zone in the Baltic Sea. From the end of May it will be allowed to continue construction of Nord Stream 2 in accordance with the current regulation. In March 2018, Nord Stream 2 received a permanent permit to lay the pipeline from end of May through end of September," the BSH press service said.

