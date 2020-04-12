UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway To Start By End 2020: Chairman CPECA

Construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to start by end 2020: Chairman CPECA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The construction work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is likely to start by end of 2020, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday.

In a tweet, he said the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway had already been approved and process of land acquisition was in progress.

He informed that the tendering process for the project was likely to begin in a couple of months.

The Chairman CPECA further informed that with completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, entire Eastern Route of CPEC from Peshawar to Karachi would be the motorway and travel time would be down by almost half.

The government has already announced that this project would be constructed through private sector on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M6) is a project to be executed under National Highway Authority.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 204.28 billion and it would take 33 months to complete.

The 300-km motorway project starting from Sukkur will pass through Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Nawab Shah, Matiari, Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad.

