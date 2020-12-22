UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction On 1,100-KM North-South Gas Pipeline Likely In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Construction on 1,100-KM North-South gas pipeline likely in July

The much-awaited construction work on 1,100-Kilometer gas pipeline is likely to start in July next year aimed at transporting the commodity from Karachi to Lahore and meeting the country's ever-growing energy needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The much-awaited construction work on 1,100-Kilometer gas pipeline is likely to start in July next year aimed at transporting the commodity from Karachi to Lahore and meeting the country's ever-growing energy needs.

The North-South Gas Pipeline Project (NSGPP) will be executed in collaboration with Russia, under which Pakistan would have a majority share of 51-74 percent, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said Pakistan's two state-companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company, had started acquiring land for the pipeline, which would be constructed with a leading role of a Russian consortium.

Last month, the two countries held a detailed meeting here and finalized the broad contours and parameters to lay the high pressure gas transmission pipeline to meet the growing demand of the domestic and industrial consumers by transporting the imported LNG.

The modalities were finalized during the two-day meeting of Russia-Pakistan Technical Committee.

Currently, as many as two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, having capacity to re-gasify 12-1300 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, were operating in Karachi.

In a major development, a multinational company is going to start construction on first merchant LNG terminal in the country by end of the next month after the government opened up the energy sector under its ease-of-doing-business strategy.

Whereas, the official said another company had planned to start physical work on a terminal in second half of the next year.

After setting up the terminals, he said, the companies would import and sell the commodity on their own without any involvement of the government except regulation matters.

The country's existing natural gas reservoirs are depleting fast at a rate of 9.5 percent annually, and the LNG is the only available instant remedy to bridge the increased gap between demand and supply of the country. Currently, the country's indigenous gas production is around 3.7 billion Cubic Feet per day against the demand of 6 BCFD.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Import Russia Company July Gas National University From Government Share Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

240 bottles of smuggled liquor seized

1 minute ago

One killed,two injured in motorcycles collision

1 minute ago

Traders lauds PM's announcement of making 'tax for ..

2 minutes ago

Car bomb kills prison doctors, passer-by in Kabul

19 minutes ago

Martyred soldier laid to rest with full military h ..

4 minutes ago

Three Killed in an accident near Khairpur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.