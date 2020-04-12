UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Sector Greets Government's Decision For Achieving Status Of Industry

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

Construction Sector greets government's decision for achieving status of Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The construction sector on Sunday lauded the government's decision to declare the sector as an industry as it had huge demand of up to 70 associated industries.

Now the construction sector acquired the status of industry which would add the positive impact in country's economic health and also enhance economic growth, Chairman Association of Builder and Developers (ABAD) Mohsin Seikhani told APP here.

While the Chairman ABAD has termed the recent package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction sector as historic and it would prove a turning point for the economy.

He said that said that ABAD was demanding incentives for the construction sector because more than 70 allied industries were dependent on it.

"We are indebted to Prime Minister for reviving construction industry and give this status for the revival of the sector," he said.

ABAD, he said, also requested the Prime Minister to announce a universal policy for approval of building plans throughout the country so that builders and developers could start construction as early as possible.

Mohsin also praise the government comprehensive strategy plans for addressing the local industrial sector issues after evolving the Coronavirus pandemic.

While talking to APP, Chairman All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, Azam Faruque hailed the decision by incumbent government to offer the industrial status to the construction industry in the country.

"We have indirect benefits from the recent Prime Minister economic package as our other allied industry been got direct benefits from this package," he said.

He said that in current challenging situation, when whole global economy was in slow down mode, Pakistan had huge opportunity to choose better option to come out from this crisis.

Chairman Pakistan iron and steel Merchant Association, Tariq irshad has said that construction industry considered the back bone of any economy, which generated the huge employment opportunities.

He said that in current situation of COVID- 19, construction industry would play role of catalyst for the country's economy to increase the economic growth .

He further said that because of recent announced package by the PTI-government, new investors would also invest in the industry and play due role to revive the local economy.

Chairman All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, Noman Baqi Siddiqui has also welcome the government decision to support the construction industry in this critical situation and said the industry had always a huge role in any economy.

He said that in Pakistan construction sector was labour intensive economic segment, which provided huge jobs opportunities to skilled and unskilled workers.

Noman also stressed to provide more incentive to the construction industry in coming budget for economic revival in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Sunday All From Government Industry Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

13 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

13 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.