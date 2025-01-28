Construction Sector Revival Must For Economic Growth: PCJCCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The construction sector is often referred to as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and its revival is essential for boosting employment, driving economic growth and attracting investment.
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain expressed these views in a think-tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat Tuesday.
He added that this critical sector influences 72 interconnected industries which play a central role in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and attracting significant investments. With the potential to unlock US $100 billion in investments and create millions of jobs, the revival of the construction industry is vital for Pakistan’s economic recovery.
He also stressed that supportive government policies will play a crucial role in unlocking the full potential of the construction industry. Tax reductions, affordable mortgage schemes, and streamlined regulatory processes are essential for creating an environment conducive to growth. By addressing sectoral barriers, the government can pave the way for increased investment and industrial development. These measures, coupled with CPEC’s infrastructure projects, will lay the groundwork for sustainable progress, he added.
Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh shared that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides an unparalleled opportunity to rejuvenate the construction industry and boost the nation’s economy. As a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has been a driving force behind infrastructure development in Pakistan.
From roads and bridges to industrial zones and housing projects, the partnership between CPEC and the construction industry promises to accelerate growth, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and introduce advanced technologies. Additionally, CPEC’s focus on enhancing regional connectivity will boost trade and commerce, creating a ripple effect across multiple sectors, he added.
Vice President Zafar Iqbal said that construction sector’s resurgence will have a far-reaching impact, invigorating a wide range of industries such as cement, steel, ceramics, real estate, and IT solutions. Core construction materials, energy providers, interior finishing, and smart technology are just a few examples of the 72 interconnected industries poised to thrive alongside a revitalized construction sector. This interconnected network will generate a multiplier effect, strengthening Pakistan’s economic foundation and ensuring long-term resilience.
Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif shared that the revival of Pakistan’s construction industry is not just a sectoral priority but it is a national imperative. Its growth will eliminate unemployment, boost industrial output, and enhance the quality of life for millions of Pakistanis. Policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders must collaborate to advocate for reforms that will rejuvenate this critical sector and capitalize on the opportunities presented by CPEC. Together, these efforts can ensure a robust and sustainable economic future for Pakistan, he added.
Recent Stories
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
More Stories From Business
-
Construction sector revival must for economic growth: PCJCCI8 minutes ago
-
CDWP approves 16 projects worth Rs259.68 bln47 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 1,489 more points1 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Tuesday's open6 hours ago
-
New update for property buyers in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 202510 hours ago
-
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value19 hours ago
-
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value20 hours ago
-
Economy shows resilient growth in H1-FY2025: Report21 hours ago