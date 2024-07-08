Open Menu

Construction Work On 300MW Balakot HPP In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Construction work with the cooperation of Chinese engineers is in full swing on 300mega watt Balakot Hydropower Project.

The project will be completed with the financial support of Asian Development Bank (ADB), that will earn a receipt of Rs 15 billion per annum for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and generate employment opportunity for around 1400 people.

These views were expressed by the Secretary Energy and Power, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad Khan during an emergency visit to the Balakot HPP site on Monday.

During the visit, he met with the team members of Chinese construction company Gazoba China and the Turkish consultant company Dolsar working on the project in order to review the progress of the work.

Meanwhile, the Project Director Aziz Raza, Deputy Director Engineer Mohammad Zubair Khan and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

The Secretary Energy and Power was given a detailed briefing about the ongoing work on a colony, including the design of the project, civil works, construction of the tunnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary urged the contractors, consultants and project director to speed up the work on the site of the dam and to restart the construction at some places wherein worked stopped.

Moreover, Nisar Ahmad Khan also inspected the additional tunnel of the project, which was completed by Chinese engineers team in a short time.

He expressed the hope that the Balakot hydropower project will prove a milestone in the economic stability and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

