UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Work On Access Road Linking CPEC Rashakai SEZ With M1 Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

Construction work on access road linking CPEC Rashakai SEZ with M1 starts

The construction work on three kilometers access road linking Rashakai Special Economic Zone with M1 motorway has been started

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The construction work on three kilometers access road linking Rashakai Special Economic Zone with M1 motorway has been started.

The developmental work on Pakistan's first ever Special Economic Zone at Rashakai under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is already in process and the construction of access road will pave path for further development at Rashakai SEZ, sources in CPEC Authority said here on Thursday.

The sources said the zone would create over 50,000 jobs for Pakistanis.

According to the sources the 2000 acre land had already been acquired for the industrial zone at Rashakai.

A range of industries in various sectors including fruit, vegetable and other food packaging, textile, stitching, and others would be established in the zone.

The industrial zone is 65 kilometers away from airport, 65 kms from dryport, 25 kms from railway station, 15 kms from city centers, 5 kms from highway and only a few kms from motorway.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Motorway Road CPEC Textile From Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Pacer Abbas to play 2nd test match against Austral ..

8 minutes ago

ROC Says to Work Hard to Ensure Russian Athletes C ..

5 minutes ago

Kazakh President Signs Law Punishing Minors' Invol ..

5 minutes ago

Agriculture machinery imports decrease by 25.07% i ..

5 minutes ago

ECB lending pace picks up in October

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.