Construction work on access road linking CPEC Rashakai SEZ with M1 starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The construction work on three kilometers access road linking Rashakai Special Economic Zone with M1 motorway has been started.

The developmental work on Pakistan's first ever Special Economic Zone at Rashakai under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is already in process and the construction of access road will pave path for further development at Rashakai SEZ, sources in CPEC Authority said here on Thursday.

The sources said the zone would create over 50,000 jobs for Pakistanis.

According to the sources the 2000 acre land had already been acquired for the industrial zone at Rashakai.

A range of industries in various sectors including fruit, vegetable and other food packaging, textile, stitching, and others would be established in the zone.

The industrial zone is 65 kilometers away from airport, 65 kms from dryport, 25 kms from railway station, 15 kms from city centers, 5 kms from highway and only a few kms from motorway.