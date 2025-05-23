Construction Work On Mohmand Dam To Complete In 2027-28: Mueen Wattoo
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) WAPDA achieved yet another landmark on Mohmand Dam Project, as construction work has commenced on the Main Dam on Friday.
Prior to achieving this landmark, several pre-requisites such as river diversion, up and downstream starter (coffer) dams, dam plinth and excavation of left and right abutments and dam foundations were completed. Mohmand Dam is scheduled for completion in 2027-28.
Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo visited Mohmand Dam project to mark the occasion. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) also accompanied him.
The General Manager and Project Director Mohmand Dam along with his team and Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.
The Federal Minister had a detailed visit of the key sites and observed construction activities going on there.
These sites included Diversion System, Power Intake Tunnel, Main Dam, Spillway and Power House.
During on-the-sites briefings, the Federal Minister was apprised by the Project Team that construction work is continuing on 14 different sites.
The Federal Minister was also briefed about the site-wise progress on the Project.
The Federal Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on the Project.
He said that the Federal Government is fully cognizant of the increasing needs of water and affordable electricity in the country, that is why, WAPDA and Ministry of Water Resources have been making all out efforts for completion of the under construction mega projects.
Mohmand Dam, being amongst these projects, will help fulfilling requirements of water and low-cost electricity in Pakistan.
He hoped that WAPDA would complete Mohmand Dam and other projects as per their timelines.
The Ministry of Water Resources will provide full support for the purpose, the Minister added.
Mohmand Dam Project, being constructed across River Swat in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The 213-meter Mohmand Dam is the 5th highest concrete faced-rock fill dam (CFRD) in the world. It has a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF sufficient to irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. With installed power capacity of 800 MW, the Project will provide 2.86 billion units of green, clean and affordable hydel electricity to the National Grid annually. It will not only help save Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera from flooding but also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.
