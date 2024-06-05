Open Menu

Construction Work On PIP To Begin Soon After Eid-ul-Azha: MD SIDB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Construction work on PIP to begin soon after Eid-ul-Azha: MD SIDB

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Managing Director (MD), Small Industries Development board (SIDB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Ullah Arif, has said that construction work on the over 900-kanal Peshawar Industrial Park (PIP) would begin soon after Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, he was talking on the occasion of his visit to the site of the project.

He said, "Homework for the project has been completed."

He said Peshawar Industrial Park would prove a milestone for economic uplift, investment, and the provision of employment at the local level in the province.

 

The MD SIDB was hopeful that this project for small entrepreneurs would put the backward area of Sara Khawara (Zangali) Kohat Road on the path of progress and development, saying it would be the second project in the history of Peshawar and the third in the context of industries since the period of the last 50 years.

He said, "The project has been planned for about 400 industrial units."

Habib Ullah Arif appreciated the project and stressed the need for taking immediate steps to begin construction on it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Road Kohat Progress SITE Employment

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

9 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

18 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

18 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business