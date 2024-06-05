Construction work on PIP to begin soon after Eid-ul-Azha: MD SIDB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Managing Director (MD), Small Industries Development board (SIDB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habib Ullah Arif, has said that construction work on the over 900-kanal Peshawar Industrial Park (PIP) would begin soon after Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, he was talking on the occasion of his visit to the site of the project.

He said, "Homework for the project has been completed."

He said Peshawar Industrial Park would prove a milestone for economic uplift, investment, and the provision of employment at the local level in the province.

The MD SIDB was hopeful that this project for small entrepreneurs would put the backward area of Sara Khawara (Zangali) Kohat Road on the path of progress and development, saying it would be the second project in the history of Peshawar and the third in the context of industries since the period of the last 50 years.

He said, "The project has been planned for about 400 industrial units."

Habib Ullah Arif appreciated the project and stressed the need for taking immediate steps to begin construction on it.