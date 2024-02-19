Consul General, German Consulate Karachi visited SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Consul General, German Consulate Karachi Dr. Rudiger Lotz visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) along with First Secretary German Embassy Islamabad Janine Rohwer and CEO of German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce Oliver Oehms to interact with the business community of Sialkot.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

During the meeting held here at SCCI Auditorium, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik in his welcome address mentioned that Pakistan and Germany had always enjoyed warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1951. Pakistan was one of the first Asian countries to establish relations with the Federal Republic of Germany.

President SCCI said that the year 2024 marks the 73rd Anniversary of our diplomatic relations based on shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, cultural and economic liberalism." We greatly value our relations with Germany; and are keen to strengthen multi-dimensional and mutually beneficial cooperation".

He said that the Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the role of Germany in the extension of the GSP+ status. The GSP+ status emerged as a cornerstone in fostering trade ties between the European Union and Pakistan. Since its inception in 2014, Pakistan had witnessed a remarkable increase of 108% in its exports to the European Union.

He added that under the GSP+ concessions, a wide range of Pakistani products including garments, bedlinen, terry towels, hosiery, leather, sports goods, surgical goods, and similar items gained access to the EU market.

This not only strengthen Pakistan's export sector but also contributed significantly to fostering economic ties between Germany and Pakistan.

Malik said that the total bilateral trade of goods and services between the two countries in the year 2023 was around 3.3 billion Euros, wherein German Exports to Pakistan were 1 Billion Euros, while Pakistan exported 2.3 Billion Euro worth of Goods.

Malik while stressing the need to enhance bilateral trade between countries, suggested establishing linkages between the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce and SCCI, facilitating Businessmen traveling to Germany with priority visa Appointment Services and inviting German counterparts for Joint Ventures.

Consul General, German Consulate Karachi Dr. Rudiger Lotz vowed to further strengthen the bilateral relation between Pakistan and Germany within the areas to cooperate in the fields of Sustainability, Supply Chain Management, Women empowerment, and overcoming environmental challenges.

First Secretary German Embassy Islamabad Janine Rohwer ensured that the German Embassy would extend every possible support to help the Industry of Sialkot in compliance with the 27 Conventions of GSP Plus.

She also requested the business community to plan 6 weeks (customers meeting) and 10 weeks (participating in Exhibition), ahead of their visit to Germany to ensure timely acquisition of Visas, from the German Embassy.

The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community.