Consul General in Canada visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Consul General of Pakistan in (Vancouver) Cananda Janbaz Khan said that the industrialists of Sialkot should come forward to promote bilateral trade with Canada to stabilize the country's economy.

In this regard, I offer my services as the Canadian Consul General and assure you of my full cooperation.

He expressed these views while visiting Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association Sialkot (PSGMEA) during an important meeting with the exporters.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association Sialkot (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif, Senior Vice Chairman (SVP) PSGMEA Zarar Ahmed, Vice Chairman (VC) Umer-uz-Zaman, business leader of Sialkot Business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Executive Committee members, Malik Zulfiqar, Iqbal Soni, Sohail Zafar, Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammed Yousaf, Muhammad Shahid, Zaheer Ahmed, Arif Iqbal and others.

Addressing the meeting participants, Consul General of Pakistan in (Vancouver) Cananda Janbaz Khan said that "I firmly believed that the businessmen of Sialkot would leave no stone unturned to make the country's economy more stable.

He said that the Sialkot exporters had wrote a golden history after establishing two mega projects of Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) and own private airline namely AirSial Airline.He said all these products were helping to highlight the positive image of Pakistan globally.

Chairman PSGMEA assured that the industrialists of Sialkot will move ahead with more dedication and hard work and will play their role in promoting bilateral trade with Canada.He highlighted that Sialkot was earning 3 billion Dollars of the country's total exports, which was a source of pride for us.

"Pakistan's name was promoted positively in the form of "Al Rahila" football in terms of the FIFA World Cup",he added.