Open Menu

Consultation Paper On Improvement In Conduct Of Corporate Briefing Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Consultation Paper on potential areas of improvement in the overall conduct of listed companies during the Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Consultation Paper on potential areas of improvement in the overall conduct of listed companies during the Corporate Briefing Session (CBS).

This exercise is aimed at ensuring that listed companies hold these sessions in true letter and spirit to provide investors and research analysts an opportunity for timely and accurate dissemination of information relating to financial and operational matters, said a press release issued here on Monday.

As the apex regulator of the capital markets, SECP firmly believes in greater transparency in the stock market.

CBS provides a unique opportunity to listed companies for sharing deeper insights into their operations and address any potential concerns of relevant stakeholders.

It is envisaged that through improvements in the conduct of CBS, the enhanced transparency will boost investor confidence in the stock market, which in turn will aid in efficient price discovery.

The Consultation Paper covers potential areas of improvement which have been identified based on a holistic review of the prevalent practices in capital market, feedback received from the relevant stakeholders and international research. Broad areas for improvements include: mandatory audio-video recordings, mandatory optionality for online participation, establishment of centralized repository for recordings, availability of written transcripts, mechanism for sending questions in advance, feedback surveys, and mandatory presence of CEO and CFO.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Price Market From

Recent Stories

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding cerem ..

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grands ..

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaug ..

Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yaseen inaugurates underground water tank ..

3 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held in sargodha

Bootlegger held in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Five criminal gangs busted

Five criminal gangs busted

3 minutes ago
 Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of co ..

Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session

3 minutes ago
 RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heri ..

RCU: AlUla Camel Racecourse will be a hub for heritage sports

3 minutes ago
US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s econom ..

US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

24 minutes ago
 Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for ..

Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for development post climatic dis ..

7 minutes ago
 MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

60 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

1 hour ago
 SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

7 minutes ago
 Elderly woman dies in house fire

Elderly woman dies in house fire

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business