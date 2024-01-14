Open Menu

Consultation With Stakeholders Inevitable To Promote Skilled Workforce

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman, has said that consultation with stakeholders is inevitable to revise and innovate the ongoing programmes for imparting skills.

“A new strategic plan of action should be introduced for export industries,” he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of prominent industrialists and exporters who visited CTI here Sunday.

Ejaz-ur-Rehman said that skill-providing institutions and industries should have close ties in the context of promoting vocational education, related techniques and training. He said that specific training institutions of industries receiving support from the Export Development Fund, industry representatives, exporters, provincial governments, private sector and organizations working in rural areas should be consulted for the future plan regarding training programmes whose first goal should be to face the challenges of the future.

He said that there is a need to be aware of new developments regarding technology in the industry and it should be utilized without delay. “Training institutions receiving support from the Export Development Fund need comprehensive consultation with industry owners, manufacturers and exporters to achieve the desired results so that they could be able to compete at global level,” he concluded.

