Consultations on EU Economic Recovery Fund, Budget Underway in Brussels - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The leaders of France and Germany, as well as the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, are holding consultations within the framework of the third, previously unplanned, day of the summit of the heads of the EU states to finalize an economic recovery plan, Barend Leyts, the spokesman of the European Council president, said.

The plenary session, however, has been postponed and "will not start before 17h30 [15:30GMT]," Leyts wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, have met in the morning with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Later, they were joined by the Greek, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian prime ministers.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the talks were "more difficult than expected" and that the 27 European Union leaders had found themselves at an impasse, unable to resolve "many issues." Conte also called a dialogue with the so-called Frugal Four group ” the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria ” challenging, as it opposes debt mutualization and believes that money should be issued in the form of loans rather than grants.

On Friday, EU leaders started their first in-person summit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to agree on a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years, as well as a 750 billion euro ($854 billion) recovery fund, which would include 500 billion Euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans for EU nations.