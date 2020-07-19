UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Consultations On EU Economic Recovery Fund, Budget Underway In Brussels - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Consultations on EU Economic Recovery Fund, Budget Underway in Brussels - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The leaders of France and Germany, as well as the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, are holding consultations within the framework of the third, previously unplanned, day of the summit of the heads of the EU states to finalize an economic recovery plan, Barend Leyts, the spokesman of the European Council president, said.

The plenary session, however, has been postponed and "will not start before 17h30 [15:30GMT]," Leyts wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, have met in the morning with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Later, they were joined by the Greek, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian prime ministers.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the talks were "more difficult than expected" and that the 27 European Union leaders had found themselves at an impasse, unable to resolve "many issues." Conte also called a dialogue with the so-called Frugal Four group ” the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria ” challenging, as it opposes debt mutualization and believes that money should be issued in the form of loans rather than grants.

On Friday, EU leaders started their first in-person summit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to agree on a 1.07 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) budget for the coming seven years, as well as a 750 billion euro ($854 billion) recovery fund, which would include 500 billion Euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans for EU nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Twitter France German European Union Germany Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark Euro Angela Merkel Money Billion

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

36 minutes ago

Road to Red Planet: UAEâ€™s contribution to humani ..

1 hour ago

Dubaiâ€™s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

2 hours ago

Maâ€™an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

3 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.