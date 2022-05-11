UrduPoint.com

Consultations Underway To Reduce Commodities Prices

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Consultations underway to reduce commodities prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Consultative process is underway to reduce the prices of essential commodities on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

A consultative meeting was held under the chairmanship of MPA Bilal Yasin here at chief minister office on Wednesday. A delegation led by Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Chairman Dr. Sajjad Arshad attended the meeting and assured their cooperation for reduction of chicken meat prices.

During the meeting, MPA Bilal Yasin vowed that all available resources will be spent to provide relief to the common man. The role of middlemen will be reduced to reduce the gap between the wholesale and retail prices, he added.

Issues facing the poultry sector were also discussed during the meeting.

Chairman Poultry Association informed the meeting that prices of chicken meat have been declining for the last two-three days and it will come down further.

He said that poultry association would co-operate with the government for reduction of chicken meat price to provide relief to the people.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that they are committed to provide chicken meat to the people at reasonable prices.

Members of Punjab Assembly Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Sardar Owais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Livestock and concerned officers attended the meeting. Vice Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association Dr. Abdul Karim, former Chairman Abdul Basit, Secretary Major (retd) Javed Bukhari, SM Sabir and others were also present.

