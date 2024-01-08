Consultative meeting on legal segregation of PIACL held

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Monday chaired a consultative meeting on legal segregation of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Monday chaired a consultative meeting on legal segregation of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The meeting was attended by all the key government stakeholders, including the secretaries of Finance, Aviation, Law, Privatisation Division and Privatisation Commission, besides PIACL chief executive officer, legal and financial consultants of the ministries and the team of the financial advisors for the divestment of PIACL, a press release said.

 

The financial advisors presented a proposal for the legal segregation of the PIACL aimed at the separation of core aviation business and assets for eventual divestment of core aviation services in the first instance.

The non-core assets would be retained in a Holdco structure for subsequent divestment in separate structures and transactions.

The roadmap for further process was discussed in detail and inputs of all stakeholders were taken for further rationalization and presentation to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization and Federal Cabinet for final approval.

