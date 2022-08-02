UrduPoint.com

Consultative Session On Investment Policy Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Consultative session on investment policy held

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) jointly organized a consultative session regarding Pakistan's Investment Policy-2022, here at LCCI on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) jointly organized a consultative session regarding Pakistan's Investment Policy-2022, here at LCCI on Tuesday.

Provincial Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi conducted the session attended by PBIT Chairman Fazeel Asif Jah, CEO PBIT Jalal Hasan, LCCI Vice President Haris Atiq, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, Director BOI Zulfiqar Ali, a large number of industrialists, and government representatives from various departments.

Secretary Industries Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that there are immense investment opportunities in Punjab but a better policy is the need of the hour. The government wants to make a policy by taking the investors into confidence, so this consultation meeting is being held. He said that an action plan will be made in the light of the recommendations of the stakeholders and will be placed before the Federal government.

During the session, suggestions and opinions of the private sector were obtained for development of an inclusive investment policy to increase investment in Pakistan.

The participants gave suggestions on green energy, technology transfer, availability of raw materials, promotion of tourism, effective measures to create ease of doing business, reduction of imports and increase of exports, continuity of policies and focus on local investors.

Director Projects and Policy Research, PBIT, Sohail Qadri gave a detailed briefing to the participants and said that Pakistan is one of the biggest markets as it is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, but the country still has to get its share in the global market.

He said that there are 10 Special Economic Zones in Punjab, but the number of Special Economic Zones must be increased to promote investment.

He said the Punjab government has sent recommendations to the federal government for the establishment of three new special economic zones. He said that the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade is taking commendable steps to promote investment in the province.

The efforts of PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) and FIEDMC (Faisalabad) are also commendable, he added.

Former President Lahore Chamber Muhammad Ali Mian said that Pakistan is full of opportunities but it is not possible to encourage foreign investment without promoting local investment. Political stability is also necessary for domestic and foreign investment.

Haris Atiq, Vice President of Lahore Chamber, said that the confidence of local investors must be restored for a desirable increase in foreign investment.

Chairman PBIT Fazeel Asif Jah said that current situation requires facilities to be provided to domestic investors, so they prosper, and not only the national economy will get its benefit but the flow of foreign investment in the national economy will also increase. He said that increase in FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) is not possible without strengthening the Currency, for which domestic investment has to be increased.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad World Technology Exports Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Chamber Muhammad Ali Market Commerce From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Share BOI

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court asks PTI to remove Registrar ..

Islamabad High Court asks PTI to remove Registrar Office's objections

37 seconds ago
 England recall Robinson for first two South Africa ..

England recall Robinson for first two South Africa Tests

39 seconds ago
 National police martyrs day on August 4

National police martyrs day on August 4

40 seconds ago
 NHA starts advertising tenders for construction, r ..

NHA starts advertising tenders for construction, repair of roads network

44 seconds ago
 Journalist deprived valuable goods

Journalist deprived valuable goods

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan 'launched' to impede country's developm ..

Imran Khan 'launched' to impede country's development, sabotage CPEC: Maryam Naw ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.