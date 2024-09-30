Consultative session on IT hardware production held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A consultative session focusing on IT hardware production was successfully held here at Planning and Development board (P&D) Complex on Monday.

The session brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry to discuss strategies for enhancing the IT hardware manufacturing landscape in Punjab.

The session aimed to identify challenges and opportunities in the IT hardware sector, promote local manufacturing, and foster innovation.

Participants engaged in productive discussions on policy recommendations, technological advancements, and potential partnerships to strengthen the IT hardware ecosystem.

The local manufacturer of IT hardware shared insights on the latest trends in IT hardware, emphasizing the importance of research and development. They expressed their commitment to support the Government of Punjab in promoting local hardware manufacturing. However, they stressed that there should be strict restriction on the import of IT gadgets through unofficial channels and advocate for some tax relaxations. Furthermore, they called for the acceptance of locally manufactured items, at least at the government level.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan emphasized the Government of Punjab commitment to promote local production, reducing reliance on imports.

He said, the vision of CM Punjab is to create a conducive environment for IT hardware manufacturing in Punjab. He expressed his gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and look forward to further engagements to drive the growth of the IT hardware industry in Punjab.

The session concluded with a consensus on the need for continuous dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve the province's objectives in IT hardware production.

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Faisal Yousaf, DG e-governance Sajid Latif, Chief IT Waqas Ranjha, Chief Governance Naseer, CEO OZI Group Usman Sheikh,COO Viper Faisal, CEO Viper Khushnood, CEO Airlink Adnan Aftab, CEO Roboart Ali Rashid, CEO RADA Abdullah Afzal, CEO Dysol Abdul Basit and others distinguished experts participated in the session.