Consultative Session On IT Hardware Production Held
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A consultative session focusing on IT hardware production was successfully held here at Planning and Development board (P&D) Complex on Monday.
The session brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry to discuss strategies for enhancing the IT hardware manufacturing landscape in Punjab.
The session aimed to identify challenges and opportunities in the IT hardware sector, promote local manufacturing, and foster innovation.
Participants engaged in productive discussions on policy recommendations, technological advancements, and potential partnerships to strengthen the IT hardware ecosystem.
The local manufacturer of IT hardware shared insights on the latest trends in IT hardware, emphasizing the importance of research and development. They expressed their commitment to support the Government of Punjab in promoting local hardware manufacturing. However, they stressed that there should be strict restriction on the import of IT gadgets through unofficial channels and advocate for some tax relaxations. Furthermore, they called for the acceptance of locally manufactured items, at least at the government level.
Planning and Development Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan emphasized the Government of Punjab commitment to promote local production, reducing reliance on imports.
He said, the vision of CM Punjab is to create a conducive environment for IT hardware manufacturing in Punjab. He expressed his gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and look forward to further engagements to drive the growth of the IT hardware industry in Punjab.
The session concluded with a consensus on the need for continuous dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders to achieve the province's objectives in IT hardware production.
P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Chairman Faisal Yousaf, DG e-governance Sajid Latif, Chief IT Waqas Ranjha, Chief Governance Naseer, CEO OZI Group Usman Sheikh,COO Viper Faisal, CEO Viper Khushnood, CEO Airlink Adnan Aftab, CEO Roboart Ali Rashid, CEO RADA Abdullah Afzal, CEO Dysol Abdul Basit and others distinguished experts participated in the session.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Business
-
Textile millers demand restoration of RCET, EFS26 minutes ago
-
LCCI new office-bearers take oath at AGM36 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 177 points2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks plunge over policy uncertainty, stronger yen3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's exports increase by 4.67 pct in August4 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.500 to Rs 275,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
UK's Rightmove rejects new £6.2 billion Murdoch bid6 hours ago
-
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago