Consultative Workshop On “Uraan Pakistan” Implementation Kicks Off In Karachi

Published February 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The federal government has officially commenced consultations with provincial governments and key stakeholders for the implementation and achievement of the objectives of the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative.

The first consultative workshop in this series is scheduled to take place in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Sindh’s Minister for Finance and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will address the workshop, said a press release issued here on Sunday

The workshop will witness the participation of prominent stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Higher education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Dr. Nadeem Javed, provincial ministers, secretaries of provincial departments, media representatives, and officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

During the workshop, various working groups will be formed to facilitate coordination between federal and provincial governments, ensure effective policy discussions, and provide input on achieving the objectives of “Uraan Pakistan.” The recommendations formulated by these groups will be presented at the conclusion of the workshop, followed by a joint communiqué.

Following the consultative session, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will hold a joint press conference to share the outcomes of the workshop, discuss Sindh’s role in the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, and outline the roadmap for future progress.

This consultative process marks a significant milestone in advancing Pakistan’s economic development, educational reforms, industrial growth, and sustainable progress under the “Uraan Pakistan” vision.

