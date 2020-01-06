UrduPoint.com
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 To Kick Off Next Week In Las Vegas

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, will kick off on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products to more than 170,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more, according to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), organizer of the CES.

"Trends on the show floor will include the latest in 5G and mobile connectivity, vehicle technology, smart cities and digital health," CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro told Xinhua in an interview ahead of the annual show.

"Top Chinese companies, including BYTON, Changhong, DJI, Haier, Hisense, Huawei, Konka, Lenovo, Segway, TCL and ZTE, are returning to CES 2020, along with hundreds of others," Shapiro said.

CES 2020 will feature new and expanded exhibit areas, 300 conference sessions with 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from over 45 countries.

Some 1,550 new exhibitors will join this year's show, according to the CTA.

CES 2020 will run from Jan. 7 to 10.

