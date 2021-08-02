UrduPoint.com

Consumer Price Index Increases 8.4 % In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Consumer Price Index increases 8.4 % in July

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, increased by 8.4 percent during the month of July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7 percent in the previous months, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reporte

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in July as compared to a decrease of 0.2 % in previous month and an increase of 2.5% in July 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.7% on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7% in the previous month and 7.8% in July 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.29% in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 2.2% in July 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 8.0% on year-on-year basis in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.7% in the previous month and 11.6% in July 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.4% in July 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.06% in the previous month and an increase of 3.0% in July 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 16.2% in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.6% a month earlier and an increase of 13.7% in July 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.8% in July 2021 as compared to decrease of 0.4% a month earlier and an increase of 3.0% in July 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 17.3% in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 20.9% a month earlier and an increase of 3.2% in July 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.3% in July 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.

9% a month earlier and an increase of 5.4% in corresponding month i.e. July 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.9% on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.7% in the previous month and 5.3% in July, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8% in July, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 6.9% on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.3% in the previous month and 7.8% in July, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.7% in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in previous month, and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.0% on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to 9.4% in the previous month and 6.7% in July, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8% in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 8.4% on (YoY) basis in July, 2021 as compared to 9.8% in the previous month and by 9.8% in July, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8% in July, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July, 2020.

