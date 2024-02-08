Consumer Prices Down 0.8% In China In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Consumer prices in China posted a 0.8% drop year-on-year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
The bureau said the decline stemmed from the base affect related to high price increases due to a spring festival in the country last year.
Food prices fell 5.9% in the country over the same period, while non-food prices rose 0.4%.
On a monthly basis, prices climbed by 0.3%.
