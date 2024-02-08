Consumer prices down 0.8% in China in January

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Consumer prices in China posted a 0.8% drop year-on-year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The bureau said the decline stemmed from the base affect related to high price increases due to a spring festival in the country last year.

Food prices fell 5.9% in the country over the same period, while non-food prices rose 0.4%.

On a monthly basis, prices climbed by 0.3%.