UrduPoint.com

Consumer Prices In Argentina Up 6% In January In Monthly Terms - Statistics Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Consumer Prices in Argentina Up 6% in January in Monthly Terms - Statistics Institute

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Consumer prices in Argentina rose by 6% in monthly terms in January, with annual inflation reaching 98.8%, the Argentine National Institute of Statistics and Censuses said.

"In January, consumer prices increased by 6% compared to December (2022) or by 98.8% in annual terms," the statement read.

Leisure and culture sector prices grew the most with 9%, while prices for education services grew the least with 1%.

Over the past year, consumer prices in Argentina increased by 94.8%, which is one of the highest rates among the Latin American countries,

Many countries in the world have been facing inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Russia have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Education Russia Argentina January December

