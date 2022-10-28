Consumer Prices in Italy Up 3.5% in October Alone, Highest Since March 1984 - Statistics

The national consumer price index (CPI) in Italy increased by 3.5%, with annual inflation reaching 11.9% in October, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The national consumer price index (CPI) in Italy increased by 3.5%, with annual inflation reaching 11.9% in October, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Friday.

"The wide speed-up of the growth on annual basis... was mainly due to the prices of Energy (from +44.5% in September to +73.2%)... and of Food including alcohol (from +11.4% to +13.1%)," the message read.

The institute noted that the monthly increase of the CPI in October 2022 has been the highest since March 1984.

In September, the annual inflation in Italy accounted for 8.9% year-on-year, while the CPI increased by 10.9% compared with the previous year, according to Istat.

Istat said that one in four Italians were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, as the economic situation has been worsening in the country due to inflation and increasing electricity and food prices, spurred by the Western sanctions on Russia and consequent disruptions in supply chains.