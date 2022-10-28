UrduPoint.com

Consumer Prices In Italy Up 3.5% In October Alone, Highest Since March 1984 - Statistics

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Consumer Prices in Italy Up 3.5% in October Alone, Highest Since March 1984 - Statistics

The national consumer price index (CPI) in Italy increased by 3.5%, with annual inflation reaching 11.9% in October, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The national consumer price index (CPI) in Italy increased by 3.5%, with annual inflation reaching 11.9% in October, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Friday.

"The wide speed-up of the growth on annual basis... was mainly due to the prices of Energy (from +44.5% in September to +73.2%)... and of Food including alcohol (from +11.4% to +13.1%)," the message read.

The institute noted that the monthly increase of the CPI in October 2022 has been the highest since March 1984.

In September, the annual inflation in Italy accounted for 8.9% year-on-year, while the CPI increased by 10.9% compared with the previous year, according to Istat.

Istat said that one in four Italians were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, as the economic situation has been worsening in the country due to inflation and increasing electricity and food prices, spurred by the Western sanctions on Russia and consequent disruptions in supply chains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Price Italy March September October From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Water Week celebrations concludes in a ce ..

Pakistan Water Week celebrations concludes in a ceremony

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani meets UN resident coordinator

Hina Rabbani meets UN resident coordinator

2 minutes ago
 European Commission Invites Serbia to Join EU Plan ..

European Commission Invites Serbia to Join EU Plan for Collective Gas Purchases

2 minutes ago
 Biden Calls Pelosi to Express Support After 'Horri ..

Biden Calls Pelosi to Express Support After 'Horrible' Attack on Her Husband - W ..

4 minutes ago
 Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, stolen goods recove ..

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, stolen goods recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.