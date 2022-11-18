Consumer Prices in Japan Rise 3.6% in October Y/Y for First Time in Over 40 Years - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Consumer prices in Japan in October increased by 3.6% year-on-year for the first time in more than 40 years, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

The increase in prices of goods, except perishable goods, was 3.6%. The growth in energy prices is believed to have been the cause of this tendency, as prices of goods, except perishable goods and energy sources, rose only 2.5%.

The ministry's statistics show an increasing rate of price growth. In October 2021, the rise in prices was 0.1%, 0.8% in March 2022, and accelerated to 2.1% in April.

The overall increase in food prices was 6.1%, while prices of perishable products rose by 8.1%, and prices of other products increased by 5.9%.

Energy bills, as well as costs of heating and water, showed rose the most - the increase was 14.6%. At the same time, prices of gas and electricity increased by over 20%.