Consumer Prices in Moldova Up 16.3% in May - Statistics

Average consumer prices in Moldova rose by 16.3% in May compared to the same month in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Average consumer prices in Moldova rose by 16.3% in May compared to the same month in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

"The National Bureau of Statistics reports that average consumer prices in May 2023 compared to May 2022 (over the past 12 months) increased by 16.3%, including food products by 14%, non-food products by 8.2% and services provided to the population by 33.3%," a monthly inflation report published on the bureau's website said.

In May, fruit prices increased by 5.4% compared to April, while prices for vegetable oil, eggs and vegetables decreased by 4.

7%, 11.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

During the month, transport services rose prices by 12.5%, while electricity tariffs decreased by 3.2%.

On June 2, Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armasu said that Moldova managed to overcome the recent inflationary wave thanks to harsh monetary policy measures taken by the regulator.

The Moldovan government has been repeatedly accused of failing to cope with political, security, energy and economic crises as the country has been witnessing the highest inflation for the past 20 years, which amounted to 34.62% year-on-year in October 2022.