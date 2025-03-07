Consumers complain about poor quality of goods at Ramazan Bazaars

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2025) The Punjab government’s decision to replace traditional Ramazan Bazaars with temporary Ramazan Bazaars and a cash transfer scheme has drawn widespread criticism, with many calling it an ineffective and wasteful initiative.

Despite official claims of offering essential goods at subsidized rates, consumers say the programme has failed to provide tangible relief amid soaring inflation, said the customers.

For years, Model Bazaars have functioned as reliable centers for affordable essential commodities without requiring special budgetary subsidies. However, instead of strengthening this system, the government has introduced Temporary Ramzan Bazaars, which offer goods at the same prices as Model Bazaars. Critics argue that this duplication has led to unnecessary spending without delivering any additional benefits.

Consumers have also complained about the poor quality of goods available at these makeshift bazaars. They said that the vendors are mixing fresh produce with substandard items, and quality control measures remain weak.

The shoppers also reported mismanagement and an absence of proper regulation, raising concerns about whether the initiative is genuinely aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens.

The government’s sugar subsidy, a key component of its Ramazan relief plan, has also faced backlash. While officials claim to have lowered sugar prices by Rs 10-15 per kilogram, consumers are required to stand in long queues with their original CNICs to avail of the discount.

Many compare this to the flour distribution programme under former Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, where citizens received 20 kg of flour free of cost, unlike the current system, which only offers a minor price reduction.

The poultry subsidy has similarly failed to make an impact. Officials say chicken is being sold at a Rs 20 per kg discount, but consumers report concerns about the quality and hygiene of the poultry being offered. Meanwhile, no relief has been provided on cooking oil and ghee, two of the most essential household items. The Ghee Mills Association has refused to lower prices, highlighting the government’s failure to negotiate with key industry stakeholders.

With millions spent on advertising and promotional materials for Temporary Ramazan Bazaars, critics argue that the funds could have been better used to strengthen the existing Model Bazaar system. “Instead of introducing a parallel structure, the government should have invested in improving what was already working,” said a consumer at a Model Bazaar in Lahore.

The government officials defend the changes by pointing to allegations of corruption and inefficiency in past Ramazan Bazaars. However, critics argue that instead of abandoning the previous model, the government should have focused on reforms and oversight.

As inflation continues to rise, many citizens remain frustrated with the lack of meaningful relief. “This program is more about optics than actual benefits,” said a shopper in Rawalpindi. “We need real solutions, not just promises,".