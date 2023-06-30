BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Container throughput at Chinese ports rose 4.8 percent year on year in the first five months of this year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

A total of 122.07 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at the country's ports in the period, according to the ministry.

Cargo throughput at China's ports stood at 6.75 billion tonnes during this period, up 7.9 percent from the same period last year. Specifically, foreign trade cargo throughput at these ports climbed 8.5 percent year on year.

In May alone, cargo throughput at China's ports increased by 9 percent year on year, and container throughput at these ports went up 4.8 percent, according to the data.