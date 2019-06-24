Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belarus Ahead of Schedule in July - Operator

(@imziishan)

Contaminated oil that got into Belarus from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline could be removed from the country ahead of schedule in July, chief engineer of Gomeltransneft Druzhba, the operator of the Belarusian sector of the pipeline, Andrey Verigo, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Contaminated oil that got into Belarus from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline could be removed from the country ahead of schedule in July, chief engineer of Gomeltransneft Druzhba, the operator of the Belarusian sector of the pipeline, Andrey Verigo, said on Monday.

"The road map provides for the completion of work on the displacement of substandard oil [from Belarus] on August 15. The Russian side raised the oil acceptance limit ... so there are all preconditions for dealing with [the problem] ahead of schedule and making sure that all contaminated oil is removed from JSC Gomeltransneft Druzhba," the chief engineer said in an interview with Belneftekhim concern's magazine.

Verigo added that Belarus expected the pipeline to operate at half capacity for around a year until the pipeline is fully cleared of the contaminated oil, which may take up to eight months.

The chief engineer added that the quality of oil coming to Belarus through Druzhba would be checked at a specially designed laboratory.

"While previously, we checked oil only at LODS [line operation dispatcher station] Mazyr, that is, [we checked] oil that has already entered the Belarusian territory, a laboratory is now being quickly set up at the oil pumping station Gomel as well, which will monitor raw materials according to the main quality indicators at the entrance to the country," Verigo said. �