MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Tainted Russian oil is being mixed with clean oil in Ust-Luga port in the Russian Leningrad Region, and the chloride level does not exceed the allowed amount, Anton Rubtsov, a senior official at the Russian Energy Ministry, said on Thursday, commenting on the work stages on eliminating the consequences of the incident on Druzhba pipeline, which media had speculated about earlier this week.

�Contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline, which is used to export raw materials from Russia to Eastern Europe via Belarus, was first spotted by Minsk in mid-April. Russian oil company Transneft later confirmed that the oil was contaminated with chlorides. On Wednesday, media reported that Transneft was going to clean the tainted oil from the pipeline system by diluting it with clean crude oil starting next week.

"Of course, [the contaminated oil] is being a little mixed [with clean oil], you read our press releases, we just give the market an understanding of the future, 3-4 to 4 ppm [parts-per million] is quite a stable amount. This is the amount that all plants can apply," Rubtsov, the director of oil refining and gas processing department at the Energy Ministry, told reporters.

The amount of chloride in oil should not exceed 6 ppm, according to current standards.

Various other options for what to do with the contaminated oil are being considered, according to Rubtsov.

"We have a road map, we took this oil back [to Russia]. And we continue to look at options on how it can be processed or mixed and in what proportion," he added.

Rubtsvov did not rule out the possibility that the oil would be at Russian oil refineries.