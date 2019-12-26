Contaminated Oil to Be Fully Eliminated From Druzhba Pipeline Until Middle of 2020 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Contaminated oil will be fully eliminated from the Druzhba oil pipeline by the middle of 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the RBC news outlet.

"We have already significantly reduced the volumes of contaminated oil and I think we will eliminate the rest of it by the middle of 2020," Novak said.

In April, the Druzhba pipeline system, through which oil is exported from Russia via Belarus to Europe, was contaminated with chlorides, and Poland and Ukraine stopped receiving oil. It was only possible to fully restore deliveries through Druzhba from July 1. Russian state-owned transport monopoly Transneft will compensate for the damage caused by oil contamination.