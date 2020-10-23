Only few isolated contaminated spots can currently be seen on the water near the port city of Nakhodka in Russia's far-eastern Primorsky Territory, where an oil spill was registered earlier this week, the city mayor's office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Only few isolated contaminated spots can currently be seen on the water near the port city of Nakhodka in Russia's far-eastern Primorsky Territory, where an oil spill was registered earlier this week, the city mayor's office said on Friday.

On Thursday, a representative of the Primorsky Territory government told Sputnik that a large oil spill had been seen in the waters near Nakhodka. Images were previously circulated on a Telegram channel named Nakhodkinsky Portovoy appearing to show the presence of oil in coastal waters near the city's port and shipyard.

"On October 23, the [local department of the] Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent specialists for an additional inspection of the water area. During the inspection, it was found that there were practically no signs of pollution in the area, with the exception of small focal spots that are located near the quay wall. The main task today is to identify the source of pollution," the statement said, citing the head of the department, Igor Stepanenko.

Specialists will try to cleanup the contaminated spots later on Friday, he added.