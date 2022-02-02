Contractual Commitments Prevent Qatar From Diverting LNG to EU - Think Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

Qatar will find it difficult to re-rout its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe as most of it is tied to long-term contracts, unless a deal is struck between state-owned energy company QatarEnergy (QE) and Asian buyers, Laury Haytayan, the Middle East and North Africa Director at the New York-based think tank Natural Resource Governance Institute, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Qatar will find it difficult to re-rout its liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe as most of it is tied to long-term contracts, unless a deal is struck between state-owned energy company QatarEnergy (QE) and Asian buyers, Laury Haytayan, the middle East and North Africa Director at the New York-based think tank Natural Resource Governance Institute, told Sputnik.

The Biden administration has reportedly initiated contacts with Qatari authorities on the subject of possible LNG exports to the EU amid the ongoing tensions with Russia. The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border was a point of discussion during a telephone call between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to a statement by the US State Department.

On Tuesday, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Kaabi said that no country could unilaterally meet EU gas demands while continuing deliveries of energy to other regions. In October, he told journalists that his country's LNG capacity is "maxed out", with roughly two-thirds of the country's LNG exports contracted to Asian clients.

"(Some) 90 to 95% of Qatar's gas is linked to long term contracts, therefore it will be difficult for Qatar to stop its engagement to divert supplies to Europe! It could sell all the rest on the spot market to Europe.

But, if there will be agreement between QE and the buyers in Asia maybe there could be a possibility to divert some LNG," Haytayan said.

The expert also suggested that Doha could use the current crisis in Russia-Europe relations to sign long-term contracts with the European Union for gas that will be produced by 2026. However, it will be difficult to replace Russia's gas with LNG on short notice as Russia supplies 40% of gas to Europe, and added costs will be felt by consumers.

"Definitely it will come at a cost. LNG is more expensive than piped gas and if it comes from far away such as Asia or the US it will be felt in the bills of end users unless some governments will want to subside, which I doubt!," Haytayan explained.

Relations between Moscow and Brussels have worsened in recent months due to the current precarious situation around Ukraine. The controversy was compounded by growing threats from the US and European allies to impose economic sanctions on Russia in the event of a military incursion into Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.