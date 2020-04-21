UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contractual Obligations For Armenia, Belarus Respected Amid Energy Market Turmoil - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:33 PM

Contractual Obligations for Armenia, Belarus Respected Amid Energy Market Turmoil - Lavrov

Contractual obligations, including for Armenia and Belarus, remain in place even amid the currently seen energy sources price crash, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing that the price for Russian gas for the countries was below the market level when relevant deals were signed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Contractual obligations, including for Armenia and Belarus, remain in place even amid the currently seen energy sources price crash, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing that the price for Russian gas for the countries was below the market level when relevant deals were signed.

"We believe that allies should certainly gain economic advantages, there is no doubt in it. But when the price has fallen to a level where it is now, there are some contractual obligations," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, when asked why Russia is not reducing the gas price for the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

Russia has recently received proposals both from Belarus and Armenia to review the price for gas, Lavrov recalled, noting that the allied relations are taken into account.

"But it is perhaps wrong to remember this only when the situation becomes diametrically opposite to the one that was in place three or four years ago," Lavrov added.

The foreign minister assessed the raising of the gas price review issue as logical.

"When the price that we currently have for Armenia and Belarus was by two or three times lower than the market price, this was taken for granted. No one said this was politics," Lavrov noted.

He went on to say that Armenia's domestic tariffs were a chronic problem.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Armenia Price Belarus Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

6 minutes ago

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Cam ..

6 minutes ago

Global concern about the spread of the Coronavirus ..

21 minutes ago

Khairpur Police resolves two murder cases

3 minutes ago

Over 100 Refugees Test Positive for COVID-19 in Fa ..

3 minutes ago

China Three Gorges Corporation donates medical sup ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.