Contractual Obligations for Armenia, Belarus Respected Amid Energy Market Turmoil - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Contractual obligations, including for Armenia and Belarus, remain in place even amid the currently seen energy sources price crash, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing that the price for Russian gas for the countries was below the market level when relevant deals were signed.

"We believe that allies should certainly gain economic advantages, there is no doubt in it. But when the price has fallen to a level where it is now, there are some contractual obligations," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, when asked why Russia is not reducing the gas price for the Eurasian Economic Union member states.

Russia has recently received proposals both from Belarus and Armenia to review the price for gas, Lavrov recalled, noting that the allied relations are taken into account.

"But it is perhaps wrong to remember this only when the situation becomes diametrically opposite to the one that was in place three or four years ago," Lavrov added.

The foreign minister assessed the raising of the gas price review issue as logical.

"When the price that we currently have for Armenia and Belarus was by two or three times lower than the market price, this was taken for granted. No one said this was politics," Lavrov noted.

He went on to say that Armenia's domestic tariffs were a chronic problem.