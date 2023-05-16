Controls Like Oil Price Caps Never Work as People Find Ways to Bypass Measures - Rogers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Control measures, like the collective West's price cap on Russian oil, have never been effective because people promptly find ways to get around the imposed restrictions, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"Throughout history, people have put on price controls or whatever, but these never work because people immediately figure out a way to get around the restrictions and then black markets develop," Rogers said. "Whatever the world does to Russia and oil, it will not have much effect."

Rogers noted that there are many parties that are now selling Russian oil on the black market.

"I won't name Names, but even the press reports about some of the black markets and the people getting around the sanctions. There are always sanctions busters and new industries develop," he said.

Rogers emphasized that whenever governments impose controls, sanctions or other restrictions, black markets develop.

"So, they (restrictions) affect a few people for a while, but in the end they don't have much effect," he said. Russia is selling a lot of oil to somebody. I am not buying it, but somebody is."

Rogers said none of the restrictions ever have long-term effect because people figure out ways to get around them given that they want to enrich themselves.

"If you know that you can make a lot of money on the black market, some people will go to the black market," he said.

When asked whether European countries can completely move away from Russian oil, Rogers said, "Of course they can move away.

"

"During the Cold War, Russia was not selling oil to Europe. You remember Mr. Brezhnev, Mr. Stalin, Mr. Khrushchev, those people, Russians were not selling oil to the Europeans. So, of course, they can move away," he said. "If things get really horrible again, we will have that kind of period again in the world. A lot of people will not be able to buy whatever it is from other countries. So it can happen but don't worry, Russia's going to sell their oil, somebody is going to buy Russian oil."

At the end of April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the supply of oil and petroleum products under agreements with friendly countries concluded prior to February 1, regardless of the price cap, according to the official legal information portal.

The relevant amendments are being made to the presidential decree on retaliatory measures for the establishment by some foreign states of the maximum price for Russian oil and petroleum products, which entered into force on February 1, 2023.

In December 2022, the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian crude oil, and along with the Group of Seven and Australia, agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on oil. In February 2023, the EU also agreed to the European Commission's proposal of a $100 per barrel ceiling for Russian diesel fuel, and $45 per barrel for discounted products such as fuel oil.