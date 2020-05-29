UrduPoint.com
Convenor FPCCI Condoles Death Of Former Commissioner Securities & Exchange Commission Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

Convenor FPCCI condoles death of former Commissioner Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI ) Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr Murtaza Mughal expressed his heartfelt condolence over the sudden and sad demise of Muhammad Asif Arif, former Commissioner Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI ) Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr Murtaza Mughal expressed his heartfelt condolence over the sudden and sad demise of Muhammad Asif Arif, former Commissioner Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

In a statement received here Friday, he said that Asif Arif was a thorough gentleman, a known consultant and an insurance expert who was respected for his qualities in the community, he said.

Murtaza Mughal said that the deceased served SECP with dedication and also worked for reputed insurance companies during his career, his death had left a vacuum.

The untimely death had left many in shock and underlined the importance of measures to remain safe from the deadly coronavirus which has taken an incalculable death toll, he added.

He said that he will be long remembered as a loving, deep caring and professional person who always kept the interests of companies and juniors above his own interests to become a role model for many.

He was was a gifted person who would just draw others to him and never neglected to keep in touch with them.

Dr Mughal prayed to the Almighty may grant a high place in Jannah to the deceased and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss.

