Open Menu

Conventional Banking Being Shifted To Islamic Mode: Additional Director State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP). Dr Mohammad Salim

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Conventional banking being shifted to Islamic mode: Additional Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Dr Mohammad Salim

Additional Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Dr Mohammad Salim has said that under a ruling of the Federal Shariat Court, conventional banking in the country was being shifted into Islamic banking system to get the people rid of interest-based banking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Additional Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Dr Mohammad Salim has said that under a ruling of the Federal Shariat Court, conventional banking in the country was being shifted into Islamic banking system to get the people rid of interest-based banking.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the business community including office bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here in the Regional Office, the other day, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Beside, Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, DCM Mohammad Haroon, Deputy Director Maqsood Bhatti, former president Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sajjad Ali, representatives of various commercial banks and a large number of university students also attended the meeting.

The central bank official said that granting banking sector relief to the business community and giving share to its various schemes was aimed that their efforts for economic stability not go to dustbin and rather cause further growth in it.

He highlighted various ongoing conventional and Islamic banking schemes of the central bank and said that majority of the business community is unaware of them.

He said that for creating awareness amongst the business community, the process of meetings with the latter would be accelerated to go forward towards the resolution of the problems through mutual consultations.

Dr Mohammad Salim told the participants of the meeting that they believed in the uplift of the businessmen and promotion of business activities, saying the strengthening of businesses will ultimately strengthen the national economy. He also agreed with the demands of consistency in policies.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Regional Coordinator FPCCI KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that taking about the banking related problems seriously will help increase the export of the country.

At the end, the officials of the State Bank of Pakistan were presented the FPCCI drafted budget proposals and memorial shields.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Bank Chamber Sajjad Ali Commerce Industry Share Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

28 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

9 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

9 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

37 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

37 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

9 minutes ago
Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

10 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

6 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US e ..

TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US equipment to China factory

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business