UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Converting Of Existing ATM Card Portfolios To EMV Chip, PIN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

Converting of existing ATM card portfolios to EMV chip, PIN

State Bank of Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected and termed as baseless the rumors circulating in a section of press that the existing ATM cards with magnetic stripe have stopped working since Dec. 31, 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Friday categorically rejected and termed as baseless the rumors circulating in a section of press that the existing ATM cards with magnetic stripe have stopped working since Dec. 31, 2019.

SBP has not issued any such instruction to card issuers (Banks/MFBs).

Customers who have still not received their Europay Mastercard Visa (EMV-Chip and PIN) cards can continue using their existing magnetic stripe cards till the time they have received and activated their new cards. However, based on activation and delivery trends, the card issuers may block existing magnetic stripe cards to ensure complete migration to EMV (Chip and PIN) after certain time, said SBP release.

SBP vide PSD Circular Letter No. 09 of 2018 had advised all Banks/MFBs to re-card their existing card portfolios to EMV chip and PIN by June 30, 2019.

However, upon the request of the industry the timeline was revised to December 31, 2019 vide PSD Circular Letter No. 01 of 2019.

BP has also allowed numerous Banks/MFBs to utilize Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) other than call centers like mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs for payment card activation purposes.

The move is aimed at easing the pressure on the call centers (which are used by customers for activation of their cards) and to facilitate customers of banks/MFBs.

SBP reiterates that it will continue making all out efforts to ensuretimely and seamless migration of customers from magnetic stripe to the more secure EMV (Chip and PIN) standard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet State Bank Of Pakistan Mobile May June December Visa 2018 2019 All From Industry

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari r ..

4 minutes ago

Renewed fire threat sparks exodus to Australian ci ..

2 minutes ago

S.African hostage in Syria returns home after thre ..

2 minutes ago

PM performs ground breaking of AIIC spreading over ..

2 minutes ago

Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace slain So ..

2 minutes ago

IVPD month-long Promotional Link Training on Finan ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.