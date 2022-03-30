UrduPoint.com

Cooking Oil Production Increases 6.1%, Ghee Decreases 2.3% In 06 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Cooking oil production increases 6.1%, ghee decreases 2.3% in 06 months

Domestic production of cooking oil during first 06 months of current financial year increased by 6.1%, where as vegetable ghee decreased by 2.3% as compared to the output of the corresponding period last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Domestic production of cooking oil during first 06 months of current financial year increased by 6.1%, where as vegetable ghee decreased by 2.3% as compared to the output of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-January, 2021-22 about 272,829 metric tons of cooking oil was locally manufactured as against the manufacturing of 257,040 metric tons of same period last year.

However, domestic output of vegetable ghee during the period under review posted negative growth 2.3% as it came down from 849,060 metric tons of last year to 829,170 metric tons during the period under review.

On month on month basis, the output of cooking oil grew by 19.4%, where as vegetable ghee reduced by 4.1% in January, 2022 as against the production of same month of last year.

During the months of January, 2022 over 43,852 metric tons of cooking oil and 118,641 metric tons of vegetable ghee locally manufactured as against 36,737 metric tons and 123,701 metric tons of same month of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the overall output of LSMI was increased by 3.9 percent during the period from July-January 2021-22 as compared to same period last year. The LSMI output was increased by 6.3 percent for January, 2022 as compared to January, 2021 and 7.9 percent if compared to December 2021.

During the period from July-January 2021-22 the output of textile, food, beverages, tobacco, chemicals, automobiles, iron, steel products, leather products, paper and paperboard increased, while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, fertilizers, electronics and rubber products.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same January December Textile From

Recent Stories

Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignat ..

Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignation

28 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan calls urgent meeting to take cabinet ..

PM Imran Khan calls urgent meeting to take cabinet, allies into confidence over ..

15 minutes ago
 German economists slash 2022 growth outlook on Ukr ..

German economists slash 2022 growth outlook on Ukraine, energy

15 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi for enhanced use of satellite ..

President Arif Alvi for enhanced use of satellite navigation for agriculture, cl ..

15 minutes ago
 Spring festival begins in South Punjab

Spring festival begins in South Punjab

17 minutes ago
 Amma TV Aur Main: Lubna Faryad lauds Natasha Ali L ..

Amma TV Aur Main: Lubna Faryad lauds Natasha Ali Lakhani on her grace

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.