UrduPoint.com

Coordinator FTO For Resumption Of Cargo Service To Enhance Pak-Russia Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Coordinator FTO for resumption of cargo service to enhance Pak-Russia trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and Vice President Gold Ring Economic Forum Meher Kashif Younis Tuesday said that the resumption of cargo service between Pakistan and Russia is poised to enhance bilateral trade by providing a more efficient and reliable means of transporting goods.

In a press statement issued here, he said that it can facilitate the exchange of various commodities, such as textiles, machinery, agricultural products, and raw materials, between the two countries.

He said improved cargo service can contribute to economic growth in both Pakistan and Russia that's will lead to increased export opportunities for Pakistani businesses, allowing them to access the Russian market more easily.

He said Russian companies can benefit from enhanced trade links with Pakistan, potentially leading to new business ventures and investment besides cargo service can help diversify trade routes for both countries.

He said the availability of direct cargo service can provide an alternative and faster transportation option, reducing reliance on traditional routes and potentially lowering transportation costs.

Meher Kashif Younis who is also Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House said enhancing cargo service can contribute to broader regional connectivity initiatives in addition to strengthening economic ties not only between the two countries but also with other Central Asian nations.

He is of the opinion that the improved connectivity can facilitate regional trade integration, promote economic cooperation, and foster geopolitical relationships in the region as well as also facilitate cultural exchanges and people-to-people interactions between Pakistan and Russia.

It is important that the actual impact of the resumption of cargo service will depend on various factors, including the volume of trade, the frequency and reliability of the service, infrastructure development, customs procedures, and the overall business environment, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Russia Lead Kyrgyzstan Gold Market Textile From Asia

Recent Stories

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

1 minute ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

43 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

59 minutes ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

1 hour ago
 CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance comp ..

CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance company

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.