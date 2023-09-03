Coordinator to FTO felicitates people of Kyrgyzstan on their 32nd independence day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday extended warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the resilient people of Kyrgyzstan on their the 32nd anniversary of hard-won independence from the Soviet Union.

Speaking at an Independence Day celebration of Kyrgyzstan here today on behalf of the Kyrgyzstan Trade House he said, "This significant milestone not only marks your steadfast commitment to freedom but also symbolizes the remarkable journey of growth and progress that Kyrgyzstan has undertaken," said a press release.

He said, "As we commemorate this special day, it is our privilege to emphasize the importance of promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation between our two Muslim countries." "Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan share a deep-rooted history and cultural affinity, and it is high time we leverage these connections for mutual benefit," he added.

"Both countries have much to offer each other, from agricultural products to textiles, and from tourism to technology," he added.

He said, "Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan is committed to facilitating trade relations between both countries, fostering partnerships, and creating opportunities for businesses to thrive." He said, "By strengthening our economic ties, we can enhance the prosperity of our people and contribute to the development of two countries." Meher Kashif Younis said, "Let us seize this occasion not only to celebrate the achievements of the past but also to look forward to a future filled with cooperation, prosperity, and friendship.""Together, we can build a stronger foundation for our nations and work towards a brighter tomorrow," he concluded.