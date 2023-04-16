UrduPoint.com

Coordinator To FTO Stresses Need To Strengthen Manufacturing Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Coordinator to FTO stresses need to strengthen manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday stressed the urgent need for strengthening the manufacturing industry for sustainable economic growth.

He also sought relaxation in imports of essential raw materials to meet the pre-requisite industrial sector requirements for boosting indigenous production that's will be instrumental in increasing the volume of pak exports as well.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Shahid Nazir he said the manufacturing sector is the backbone of development in general and economic development in particular.

He said this mainly because manufacturing industries not only help in modernising agriculture but it also reduces the heavy dependence of people on agricultural income by providing them jobs in secondary and tertiary sectors.

He said Industrial development is a precondition for the eradication of unemployment and abject poverty from our country.

He said it was also aimed at bringing down regional disparities by establishing industries in tribal and backward areas.

He said exports of manufactured goods expand trade and commerce and brings in much-needed foreign exchange.

He said countries that transform their raw materials into a wide variety of furnished goods of a higher value are prosperous.

The role of the manufacturing sector is of paramount significance in driving economic, social, and environmental change, with a focus on emerging economies, he remarked.

Meher said the importance of manufacturing in contributing to economic growth is well recognised by economists and investors globally.

He said COVID-19 has exposed the fragile nature of globally-dispersed manufacturing supply chains and it has reiterated the importance of creating and strengthening local and high-quality manufacturing hubs capable of serving the basic needs of their populations.

E-invest across many sectors but prioritise those that help further development, he said adding that without a strong local manufacturing sector as a foundation, growth in other economic sectors is also constrained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Agriculture Sunday Commerce From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

11 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.